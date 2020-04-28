Global A2P SMS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global A2P SMS market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global A2P SMS market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A2P SMS is one where an SMS message is sent from an application — typically a web app to a mobile subscriber. These text messages can also be sent in the other direction (from a mobile subscriber to a web app). This is known as P2A (person-to-application) messaging.

The global largest market is Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific mainly includes Japan, China,

India and South East Asia, and the secondary market is USA, it will reached a revenue of 14446 M USD in 2016, and the revenue share is 24.27% in 2016.

In 2019, the global A2P SMS market size was US$ 66470 million and it is expected to reach US$ 83640 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

A2P SMS market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global A2P SMS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the A2P SMS market is segmented into CRM, Promotions, Pushed Content, Interactive, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the A2P SMS market is segmented into BFSI, Entertainment, Tourism, Retail, Marketing, Healthcare, Media, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The A2P SMS market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the A2P SMS market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and A2P SMS Market Share Analysis

A2P SMS market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in A2P SMS business, the date to enter into the A2P SMS market, A2P SMS product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include MBlox, CLX Communications, Infobip, Tanla Solutions, SAP Mobile Services, Silverstreet BV, Syniverse Technologies, Nexmo., Tyntec, SITO Mobile, OpenMarket Inc., Genesys Telecommunications, 3Cinteractive, Vibes Media, Beepsend, Soprano, Accrete, FortyTwo Telecom AB, ClearSky, Ogangi Corporation, AMD Telecom S.A, etc.

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global A2P SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the A2P SMS development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of A2P SMS are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

