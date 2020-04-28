In this report, the Global Atomic Force Microscope market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Atomic Force Microscope market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-atomic-force-microscope-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026



Atomic-force microscopy (AFM) or scanning-force Microscopy (SFM) is a very-high-resolution type of scanning probe microscopy (SPM), with demonstrated resolution on the order of fractions of a nanometer, more than 1000 times better than the optical diffraction limit.

AFM provides a 3D profile of the surface on a nanoscale, by measuring forces between a sharp probe (<10 nm) and surface at very short distance (0.2-10 nm probe-sample separation). The probe is supported on a flexible cantilever. The AFM tip “gently” touches the surface and records the small force between the probe and the surface.

Atomic force microscopy is arguably the most versatile and powerful microscopy technology for studying samples at nanoscale. It is versatile because an atomic force microscope can not only image in three-dimensional topography, but it also provides various types of surface measurements to the needs of scientists and engineers. It is powerful because an AFM can generate images at atomic resolution with angstrom scale resolution height information, with minimum sample preparation.

The main markets for AFM are academia, research labs and the semiconductors and electronics sector, with growing markets in biology and the life sciences and nanotechnology and nanomaterials research. In semiconductors, the measurement and manipulation of nanomaterials becomes increasingly challenging as the continuous shrinking of dimensions requires higher lateral resolution. The AFM has become a standard and widely spread instrument for characterizing such nanoscale devices and can be found in most of today’s research and development areas.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Atomic Force Microscope Market

In 2019, the global Atomic Force Microscope market size was US$ 338.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 411.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Atomic Force Microscope Scope and Market Size

Atomic Force Microscope market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Atomic Force Microscope market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Atomic Force Microscope market is segmented into Research Grade AFM, Industrial Grade AFM, etc.

Segment by Application, the Atomic Force Microscope market is segmented into Life Sciences and Biology, Semiconductors and Electronics, Nanomaterials Science, Other, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Atomic Force Microscope market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Atomic Force Microscope market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Atomic Force Microscope Market Share Analysis

Atomic Force Microscope market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Atomic Force Microscope business, the date to enter into the Atomic Force Microscope market, Atomic Force Microscope product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Bruker Corporation, NT-MDT, Keysight Technologies, Park Systems, Witec, Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments), Nanonics Imaging, Nanosurf, Hitachi High-Technologies, RHK Technology, A.P.E. Research, etc.

This report focuses on the global Atomic Force Microscope status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Atomic Force Microscope development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Bruker Corporation

NT-MDT

Keysight Technologies

Park Systems

Witec

Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments)

Nanonics Imaging

Nanosurf

Hitachi High-Technologies

RHK Technology

A.P.E. Research

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Research Grade AFM

Industrial Grade AFM

Market segment by Application, split into

Life Sciences and Biology

Semiconductors and Electronics

Nanomaterials Science

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Atomic Force Microscope status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Atomic Force Microscope development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Atomic Force Microscope are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-atomic-force-microscope-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire