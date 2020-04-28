Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global BPO Business Analytics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global BPO Business Analytics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Decision makers worldwide are under tremendous pressure to optimize their business operations, acquire new customers, and increase their market share, thereby driving long-term profitability. Business analytics is used for strategic decision making, enabling organizations to understand their customers, optimize operational cost, and improve business efficiency and competitiveness. The demand for regulatory compliance and transparency is high across sectors such as BFSI and healthcare. Enterprises in these sectors need to comply with regulatory norms such as Basel III and Solvency II. Business analytics outsourcing helps enterprises addresses such compliance requirements by increasing their transparency.

The adoption of systems such as ERP, CRM, SCM, and SFA by enterprises and the industrial Internet revolution have led to the generation of large volumes of data. Moreover, with the increased adoption of big data, the use of business analytics has also surged with a greater need to understand data. Data analytics tools and technologies help derive powerful insights and make efficient use of big data. This helps organizations make strategic decisions based on actionable insights for their business activities.

Global BPO business analytics industry is highly fragmented, industry vendors are mostly in the India and USA. The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. They are also focusing on differentiating themselves by offering mobile-enabled business analytics solutions, predictive analytics, and cloud-based business analytics services. Among them, Accenture is the world leading player in the global BPO business analytics market with the market share of 17.5% in 2015, in terms of revenue.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global BPO Business Analytics Market

In 2019, the global BPO Business Analytics market size was US$ 20670 million and it is expected to reach US$ 44080 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026.

Global BPO Business Analytics Scope and Market Size

BPO Business Analytics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global BPO Business Analytics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the BPO Business Analytics market is segmented into HR, Procurement, F&A, Customer Care, Logistics, Sales & Marketing, Training, Product Engineering, etc.

Segment by Application, the BPO Business Analytics market is segmented into BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The BPO Business Analytics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the BPO Business Analytics market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and BPO Business Analytics Market Share Analysis

BPO Business Analytics market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in BPO Business Analytics business, the date to enter into the BPO Business Analytics market, BPO Business Analytics product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Wipro, EXL, NTT DATA(Dell), WNS Global, Concentrix, Infosys, Mu Sigma, Aegis, etc.

This report focuses on the global BPO Business Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BPO Business Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

