Global D-Glass Fibers Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2025

In this report, the study analysis was given on a worldwide scale, for instance, present and traditional D-Glass Fibers growth analysis, competitive analysis, and also the growth prospects of the central regions. The report gives an exhaustive investigation of this market at country & regional levels, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments, from sales, revenue and consumption. A quantitative and qualitative analysis of the main players in related regions is introduced, from the perspective of sales, revenue and price.

According to XYZResearch, the global D-Glass Fibers market was valued at USD xxx million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD xxx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of D-Glass Fibers industry comprises of Asia, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, with the sales and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

At the upcoming section, this report discusses industrial policy, economic environment, in addition to the fabrication processes and cost structures of the industry. And this report encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Additionally, this report showed a keen market study of the main consumers, raw material manufacturers and distributors, etc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of D-Glass Fibers in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global D-Glass Fibers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Owens Corning

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain

Jushi Group

Nippon Electric Glass

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Johns Manville

Lanxess

CPIC

Ahlstrom

Changzhou Tianma Group

Sichuan Weibo New Material Group

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

General-purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of D-Glass Fibers for each application, including

Construction

Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Other

Table of Contents

Global D-Glass Fibers Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

1 Report Overview

1.1 Definition and Specification

1.2 Report Overview

1.2.1 Manufacturers Overview

1.2.2 Regions Overview

1.2.3 Type Overview

1.2.4 Application Overview

1.3 Industrial Chain

1.3.1 D-Glass Fibers Overall Industrial Chain

1.3.2 Upstream

1.3.3 Downstream

1.4 Industry Situation

1.4.1 Industrial Policy

1.4.2 Product Preference

1.4.3 Economic/Political Environment

1.5 SWOT Analysis

2 Market Assessment by Type

2.1 General-purpose Glass Fibers Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2020

2.2 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2020

3 Asia Pacific D-Glass Fibers Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Asia Pacific Market Performance (Sales, Revenue)

3.2 Key Players in Asia Pacific

4 North America D-Glass Fibers Market Assessment by Type

4.1 North America Market Performance (Sales, Revenue)

4.2 Key Players in North America

5 Europe D-Glass Fibers Market Assessment by Type

4.1 Europe Market Performance (Sales, Revenue)

4.2 Key Players in Europe

6 South America D-Glass Fibers Market Assessment by Type

4.1 South America Market Performance (Sales, Revenue)

4.2 Key Players in South America

7 Middle Easr and Africa D-Glass Fibers Market Assessment by Type

4.1 Middle Easr and Africa Market Performance (Sales, Revenue)

4.2 Key Players in Middle Easr and Africa

8 World D-Glass Fibers Market Assessment by Type

8.1 Asia Pacific D-Glass Fibers Market Assessment by Application (Consumption and Market Share)

8.2 North America D-Glass Fibers Market Assessment by Application (Consumption and Market Share)

8.3 Europe D-Glass Fibers Market Assessment by Application (Consumption and Market Share)

8.4 South America D-Glass Fibers Market Assessment by Application (Consumption and Market Share)

8.5 Middle East and Africa D-Glass Fibers Market Assessment by Application (Consumption and Market Share)

9 Company Profiles/Analysis

9.1 Owens Corning

9.1.1 Owens Corning Profiles

9.1.2 Owens Corning Product Portfolio

9.1.3 Owens Corning D-Glass Fibers Business Performance

9.1.4 Owens Corning D-Glass Fibers Business Development and Market Status

9.2 PPG Industries

9.2.1 PPG Industries Profiles

9.2.2 PPG Industries Product Portfolio

9.2.3 PPG Industries D-Glass Fibers Business Performance

9.2.4 PPG Industries D-Glass Fibers Business Development and Market Status

9.3 Saint-Gobain

9.3.1 Saint-Gobain Profiles

9.3.2 Saint-Gobain Product Portfolio

9.3.3 Saint-Gobain D-Glass Fibers Business Performance

9.3.4 Saint-Gobain D-Glass Fibers Business Development and Market Status

9.4 Jushi Group

9.4.1 Jushi Group Profiles

9.4.2 Jushi Group Product Portfolio

9.4.3 Jushi Group D-Glass Fibers Business Performance

9.4.4 Jushi Group D-Glass Fibers Business Development and Market Status

9.5 Nippon Electric Glass

9.5.1 Nippon Electric Glass Profiles

9.5.2 Nippon Electric Glass Product Portfolio

9.5.3 Nippon Electric Glass D-Glass Fibers Business Performance

9.5.4 Nippon Electric Glass D-Glass Fibers Business Development and Market Status

9.6 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

9.6.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Profiles

9.6.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Product Portfolio

9.6.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) D-Glass Fibers Business Performance

9.6.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) D-Glass Fibers Business Development and Market Status

9.7 Johns Manville

9.7.1 Johns Manville Profiles

9.7.2 Johns Manville Product Portfolio

9.7.3 Johns Manville D-Glass Fibers Business Performance

9.7.4 Johns Manville D-Glass Fibers Business Development and Market Status

9.8 Lanxess

9.8.1 Lanxess Profiles

9.8.2 Lanxess Product Portfolio

9.8.3 Lanxess D-Glass Fibers Business Performance

9.8.4 Lanxess D-Glass Fibers Business Development and Market Status

