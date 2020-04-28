Global Disposable Straw Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Disposable Straw market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Disposable Straw market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Disposable Straw is a small pipe that allows its user to more conveniently consume a beverage. A thin tube of paper, plastic (such as polypropylene and polylactic acid), by placing one end in the mouth and the other in the beverage.

In the industry, Pacli profits most in 2018 and recent years, while Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark) and Soton ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.62%, 11.81% and 10.13% in 2018.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The global Disposable Straw market is valued at 470.6 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 811.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Disposable Straw volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Disposable Straw market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Disposable Straw market is segmented into

Disposable Paper Straw

Disposable Plastic Straw

Segment by Application

Hotels

Bars & Lounges

Cafes

Restaurants & Motels

Others

Global Disposable Straw Market: Regional Analysis

The Disposable Straw market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Disposable Straw market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Disposable Straw Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Disposable Straw market include:

Pacli

Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark)

Soton

Nippon Straw

PT. Strawland

Canada Brown Eco Products

Okstraw

Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products

Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging

GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd

Austraw Pty Ltd

B & B Straw Pack

TIPI Straws

Vegware

R&M Plastic Products

Aleco Straws

Wow Plastics Inc.

Biopac

