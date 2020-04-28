Global Healthcare Furniture Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Healthcare Furniture market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Healthcare Furniture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Healthcare Furniture is the Furniture specially designed for healthcare use. Healthcare furniture along with modern medical equipment have important role to play in health care. They not only help surgeons to perform the critical surgery with utmost safety of patient, but also make patients feel comfortable during their stay in hospital or the surgery/post-surgery as well.
The healthcare furniture is classified into the Patient Chairs, Recliners, Sleepers, Overbed Tables, Bedside Cabinets, and other according to the product type. As of 2018, patient chairs segment has largest sales volume, contributing more than 53% of the total market share, while recliners and sleepers seeing fast growing in the past few years.
The global Healthcare Furniture market is valued at 3971.2 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 5800.9 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Healthcare Furniture volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Healthcare Furniture market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Healthcare Furniture market is segmented into
Patient Chairs
Recliners
Sleepers
Overbed Tables
Bedside Cabinets
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital
Home
Others
Global Healthcare Furniture Market: Regional Analysis
The Healthcare Furniture market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Healthcare Furniture market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Healthcare Furniture Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Healthcare Furniture market include:
Steelcase
Herman Miller
Haworth
Paramount Bed Holdings
Kimball
Wieland Healthcare
Hill-Rom
Flexsteel Healthcare Furniture
Kwalu
KI
Stiegelmeyer
Stryker
Champion Manufacturing
Krug
Forhealth Furnire
Stance Healthcare
Groupe Lacasse
Knoll
Norix Furniture
Sunflower Medical
