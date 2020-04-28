Global Logistics Robots Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Logistics Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Logistics Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Logistics Robots are professional robots used in logistics network. These robots are widely used in warehouse, sorting center or Outdoor. It is become more and more popular in logistics network, and playing an important role in decrease of labor cost.

Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimizing loss due to thefts.

The global average price of logistics robotics is in the decreasing trend, from 62.8 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 58.6 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Logistics Robots Market

In 2019, the global Logistics Robots market size was US$ 2725.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12120 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 23.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Logistics Robots Scope and Market Size

Logistics Robots market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Logistics Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Logistics Robots market is segmented into Picking Robots, AGVs, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Logistics Robots market is segmented into Warehouse, Outdoor, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Logistics Robots market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Logistics Robots market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Logistics Robots Market Share Analysis

Logistics Robots market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Logistics Robots business, the date to enter into the Logistics Robots market, Logistics Robots product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include KUKA (Swisslog), Daifuku, Knapp, Dematic, Grenzebach, Bastian, CIM Corp, Amazon Robotics, Vanderlande, Vecna, Hitachi, Hi-tech Robotic Systemz, Adept Technology, Grey Orange, IAM Robotics, Fetch Robotics, etc.

This report focuses on the global Logistics Robots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Robots development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

KUKA (Swisslog)

Daifuku

Knapp

Dematic

Grenzebach

Bastian

CIM Corp

Amazon Robotics

Vanderlande

Vecna

Hitachi

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz

Adept Technology

Grey Orange

IAM Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Picking Robots

AGVs

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Warehouse

Outdoor

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Logistics Robots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Logistics Robots development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Logistics Robots are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

