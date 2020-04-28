Global Market for solar photovoltaic to increase its revenue

Photovoltaic power is the source of energy that is used by many different consumers. It is therefore expected to increase its rate of power supply from 101.8GW to 128.3 by 2025 as a result of exponential growth over the decades. The factors that have contributed to the increase in power distribution include;

a) Advancement of solar photovoltaic from a subsidy-dependent market to a subsidy-free and grid-parity market.

b) Initiation of best solutions by the solar power manufacturers whereby these solutions aim at improving the efficiency, reducing overall operations while maintaining the cost of the solar power.

c) An increase in demand for solar photovoltaic with energy storage.

Currently, the industry of solar PV is improving the services they are offering to their users. Some of the services include; upgraded storage facilities, integration of all upstream and downstream capacities and solutions to power Internet of Things (IoT).

The market wants to make a partnership, collaborations and M&A opportunities with developing countries expand their skills. Domestic manufacturers have opportunities that have connections with countries such as China and US. Despite the restructuring of financial incentives.

China is still on the lead holding huge global solar PV power market shares. The schemes have imposed restrictions, which are meant to support the utility scales and DG projects. On the other hand, India has supporting government policies that make it strong on the market since favors.

North America is expected to register for a growth even if it experienced slowdown caused by tariff impositions. The expectations are as a result of an environment that is favors solar PV power in that region.

The European market became mature by getting back on track and this was done by revisiting all targets of renewable energy, placing an increase in the consumption of solar power and enhancing storage solutions.

Digitization of energy systems imposes a competition to already developed markets like Europe. This is opposed to demand surge propelled by policies that are supportive in emerging countries like the Middle East and Latin America.

a. It is also noted that the majority of shareholders of global solar PV power are the sector in the market.

If the solar infrastructure is well developed and established, the demand in the solar market such as the residents and small-scale commercial sector will be on a higher notch.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire