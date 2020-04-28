Global Military Virtual Training Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Military Virtual Training market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Military Virtual Training market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Traditional military virtual training is mainly flight simulators with training missions including how to fly in battle, how to recover in an emergency, how to coordinate air support with ground operations, etc. Nowadays the virtual reality technology is gradually used in the military virtual training. In virtual reality military training, a computer-generated environment simulates reality by means of interactive devices that send and receive information and are worn as goggles, headsets, gloves, or body suits. They are more cost savings.

Factors, such as complexity of simulator systems, lack of interoperability, concerns with simulation training, and difficulty for manufacturers to keep pace with the growing simulation industry may inhibit the growth of the military simulation and training market. The US military has been using virtual reality for training purposes since at least 2012 with proprietary hardware and software. Examples of simulations currently used include flight simulations, battlefield simulations, and medic training. These simulations help soldiers train for dangerous settings in a more cost effective manner than traditional approaches.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Military Virtual Training Market

In 2019, the global Military Virtual Training market size was US$ 10140 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10880 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Military Virtual Training Scope and Market Size

Segment by Type, the Military Virtual Training market is segmented into Traditional Military Virtual Training, Virtual Reality Based Military Training, etc.

Segment by Application, the Military Virtual Training market is segmented into Flight Simulation, Battlefield Simulation, Medic Training (battlefield), Vehicle Simulation, Virtual Boot Camp, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

Competitive Landscape and Military Virtual Training Market Share Analysis

The major vendors include L-3 Link Simulation and Training, Boeing, CAE Inc, FlightSafety International, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Cubic Corporation, Rheinmetall Defence, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Virtual Reality Media, etc.

This report focuses on the global Military Virtual Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Military Virtual Training development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

L-3 Link Simulation and Training

Boeing

CAE Inc

FlightSafety International

Thales

Lockheed Martin

Cubic Corporation

Rheinmetall Defence

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Elbit Systems

Virtual Reality Media

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional Military Virtual Training

Virtual Reality Based Military Training

Market segment by Application, split into

Flight Simulation

Battlefield Simulation

Medic Training (battlefield)

Vehicle Simulation

Virtual Boot Camp

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Military Virtual Training are as follows:

