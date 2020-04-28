Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “backend as a service” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

North America was the largest market with a market share of 46.75% in 2012 and 43.26% in 2016 with a CAGR of 97%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 19.87% in 2016.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market

In 2019, the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market size was US$ 15060 million and it is expected to reach US$ 187670 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 42.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Scope and Market Size

Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market is segmented into Android, iOS, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market is segmented into Data and Application Integration, Identity and Access Management, Usage Analytics, Support and Maintenance Service, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Share Analysis

Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) business, the date to enter into the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market, Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Kony, Kinvey, Anypresence, Appcelerator, Built.Io, KII Corporation, Cloudmine, Parse, Feedhenry, etc.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Kony

Kinvey

Anypresence

Appcelerator

Built.Io

KII Corporation

Cloudmine

Parse

Feedhenry

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Android

iOS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Data and Application Integration

Identity and Access Management

Usage Analytics

Support and Maintenance Service

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

