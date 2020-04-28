Global Virtual Training Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Virtual Training market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Virtual Training market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Virtual training is a simulated virtual environment which is created to assess the capabilities of trainees to select the right resource. The virtual training simulation is of two kinds, namely instructor-led training and non-instructor-supported training. Simulation, by definition is a process of imitation of an operation of a real world system or a process.

Growing awareness virtual training and simulation has positively driven the market growth. Fields such as civil aviation, military, e-learning, serious gaming, simulation-based gaming, entertainment, digital manufacturing, and healthcare use the technology widely, due to it’s the advantages such as ease handling & understanding, offers virtual environment as close as real one, and efficiency of training.

Virtual training is a training method in which a simulated virtual environment is used. In this environment an instructor is able to explain, show or test certain abilities that can contribute to the learning process. It is used in wide area of applications, including in flight simulation, simulation-based gaming, serious games, healthcare training, energy, transportation training, e-learning, military & navy, digital manufacturing, and others. The most proportion of Virtual Training is used for entertainment, and the revenue proportion is about 35.5% in 2016.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Virtual Training Market

In 2019, the global Virtual Training market size was US$ 49170 million and it is expected to reach US$ 135430 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 15.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Virtual Training Scope and Market Size

Virtual Training market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Virtual Training market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Virtual Training market is segmented into Hardware, Software, etc.

Segment by Application, the Virtual Training market is segmented into Military, Civil Aviation, Medical, Entertainment, Other, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Virtual Training market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Virtual Training market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Virtual Training Market Share Analysis

Virtual Training market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Virtual Training business, the date to enter into the Virtual Training market, Virtual Training product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include L-3 Link Simulation & Training, CAE, Boeing, Thales, FlightSafety, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Raytheon, Cubic, Rheinmetall Defence, ANSYS, Saab, Elbit Systems, Rockwell Collins, etc.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

L-3 Link Simulation & Training

CAE

Boeing

Thales

FlightSafety

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems

Raytheon

Cubic

Rheinmetall Defence

ANSYS

Saab

Elbit Systems

Rockwell Collins

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Military

Civil Aviation

Medical

Entertainment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Training development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Training are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

