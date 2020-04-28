Global Wireless Broadband Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Wireless Broadband market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wireless Broadband market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wireless broadband connects a home or business to the Internet using a radio link between the customer’s location and the service provider’s facility. Wireless broadband can be mobile or fixed.

Wireless technologies using longer-range directional equipment provide broadband service in remote or sparsely populated areas where DSL or cable modem service would be costly to provide. Speeds are generally comparable to DSL and cable modem. An external antenna is usually required.

Wireless broadband Internet access services offered over fixed networks allow consumers to access the Internet from a fixed point while stationary and often require a direct line-of-sight between the wireless transmitter and receiver. These services have been offered using both licensed spectrum and unlicensed devices. For example, thousands of small Wireless Internet Services Providers (WISPs) provide such wireless broadband at speeds of around one Mbps using unlicensed devices, often in rural areas not served by cable or wireline broadband networks.

Wireless Local Area Networks (WLANs) provide wireless broadband access over shorter distances and are often used to extend the reach of a “last-mile” wireline or fixed wireless broadband connection within a home, building, or campus environment. Wi-Fi networks use unlicensed devices and can be designed for private access within a home or business, or be used for public Internet access at “hot spots” such as restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, airports, convention centers, and city parks.

Mobile wireless broadband services are also becoming available from mobile telephone service providers and others. These services are generally appropriate for highly-mobile customers and require a special PC card with a built in antenna that plugs into a user’s laptop computer. Generally, they provide lower speeds, in the range of several hundred Kbps.

Fixed wireless access works primarily when two fixed locations are required to be connected directly. Traditionally, enterprises used leased lines or cables to connect two different locations. FWA is cheaper alternative, specifically in densely populated areas. Typically, FWA employs radio links as the communication and connecting medium between both locations. Usually, the fixed wireless broadcasting equipment is hoisted at building roofs on both the locations to ensure an obstruction free data transmission. Each of the FWA devices is configured to be in line of sight or is in a similar direction for better signal reception. Moreover, besides connecting one-to-one locations, FWA can be implemented in point-to-multipoint and multipoint-to-multipoint transmission modes.

Cambium Networks dominated the market, with accounted for 58.88% of the wireless broadband sales market share in 2016. Intracom Telecom, RADWIN are the key players and accounted for 10.93%, 8.25% respectively of the overall Wireless Broadband market share in 2016. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in North America. It has unshakable status in this field.

In 2019, the global Wireless Broadband market size was US$ 590.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1657.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2026.

Wireless Broadband market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless Broadband market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Wireless Broadband market is segmented into Fixed Broadband Wireless, Private LTE Networks, etc.

Segment by Application, the Wireless Broadband market is segmented into Public Safety, Transportation, Energy, Other Application, etc.

The Wireless Broadband market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Wireless Broadband market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Wireless Broadband market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Wireless Broadband business, the date to enter into the Wireless Broadband market, Wireless Broadband product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Cambium Networks, Intracom Telecom, RADWIN, Redline communications, Proxim Wireless, LigoWave (Deliberant), Netronics Technologies, SuperCom (Alvarion Technologies), etc.

This report focuses on the global Wireless Broadband status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Broadband development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Cambium Networks

Intracom Telecom

RADWIN

Redline communications

Proxim Wireless

LigoWave (Deliberant)

Netronics Technologies

SuperCom (Alvarion Technologies)

Fixed Broadband Wireless

Private LTE Networks

Public Safety

Transportation

Energy

Other Application

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

To analyze global Wireless Broadband status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wireless Broadband development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

