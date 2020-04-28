Graphic Designer Honours Space Program With Photo Book

A graphic designer recently retouched space program photographs, generating a book of modern-style contemporary images from the decades-old originals. Luke Price’s collection, named ‘Space Shuttle: A Photographic Journey 1981-2011’, was published by Ammonite Press in 2019 and contained a wide selection of images from missions within the period, touching their various phases from launch to landing.

Price first thought of the concept in 2009 and took four years to collect the images and finish up the collection. To make the book, he had to go through a large number of photographs and even fix several damaged shots, he commented in an interview. Some of the images obtained directly from NASA had some damages and had to be worked on extensively to produce a high-quality publication. He added that NASA had been instrumental in the project, connecting him with contacts of relevant people and supplying him with high-resolution photos.

The book has been released in two versions, a standard version and a limited-edition Chris Ferguson version. The limited version contains a signed certificate from Chris (a space shuttle astronaut), black edge pages, a special slipcase and other features not available in the standard version. There are only 135 copies of the limited edition published in honour of the 135 missions of the space shuttle program which has been running for 30 years now. The program has seen many developments over the years, enabling astronauts to perform many experiments and maintenance operations in space.

Price was first interested in the space shuttle program during one of its worst accidents: the Challenger explosion. He was one of the thousands of students watching the launch on live television on January 28, 1986. The explosion occurred during the launch because of a fault with one of its booster tanks, killing all seven members of the crew onboard including teacher Christa McAuliffe. The shuttle was relaunched in 1988. He said that the general media had frustrated him by providing very little coverage of the space program. Hence his desire to create the book was to express the wonder of space missions with the thousands of photographs from the project.

Price was in communication with a few astronauts during the project, such as Bruce McCandless who first flew the Manned Maneuvering unit used to retrieve satellites in the 1980s. He has hopes that the book will bring to light the achievements of the space shuttle program such as scientific and medical research, giving the example of biomedical research that was done to further studies into ageing and other problems on earth

