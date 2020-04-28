Heat Pump Fluctuations throughout the Day

On cold, chilly mornings when a home needs the most heat, it is not uncommon to find a heat pump’s capacity being low, giving up to a 13 degrees Fahrenheit change, Conversely, in the afternoon when the weather is warmer, the capacity of the heat pump rises, giving up to a 31 degree Fahrenheit change. To a beginning technician, this peculiar observation might be interpreted as a faulty system while an expert will note that this is just a reaction to environmental conditions which not only affects heating but also cooling equipment. Take a look below at how this phenomenon affects the diagnosis of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) professionals.

An integral point of diagnosing problems of a heating system is information gathering. The HVAC technician should be able to know the equipment’s capacity and the temperature during testing, necessitating the need for a study.

To begin with, the technician should know the equipment used. Information such as the manufacturer, model number and expected temperature rise are vital to the diagnostics. Next, the current atmospheric conditions must be examined. The indoor and outdoor temperatures should be taken and compared to the manufacturer’s test data. The fan’s airflow, which is determined by recording the fan speed setting and total external static pressure can also be investigated. The technician may then proceed to find the capacity of the equipment by plotting the fan airflow and the operating temperatures on the heating table provided by the manufacturer.

The heating performance table provided enables the technician to find out how the heat pump performs under different conditions, without which diagnosis of the system would be virtually impossible. While servicing the pump, if the temperature rise of the equipment is within the range for the operating conditions, the pump is working fine. However, if the heat rise is less than expected, the air pump is underperforming and needs repair.

As seen above, fan airflow and outdoor and inner temperatures greatly affect a heat pump’s capacity. Inaccurate information on these or a lack altogether could lead to an incorrect diagnosis of the system.

Odds are that you make a false diagnosis without this information and recommend a solution that doesn’t satisfy your customer.

The air fan outside and temperature change the heat pump’s heating power greatly. Incidentally, the cooling equipment capacity is subject to similar principles as it changes with external temperatures.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire