Heat pump summit issues call to action to reduce GHG’s 

The heat pump industry is supposed to take the role when it comes to cutting off GHG emissions, and at the same time, the process of heating and cooling will be practiced for all. The heat pump industries must come out and take part in providing solutions that embark on the climates rather than the problem itself.

Andrea Voigt, director-general of European partnership for energy and environment stated that the members in her industry specifically heat pump play a very vital role since they are up to reducing the consumption of energy by at least one third before 2050. He also adds that to satisfy both requirements of achieving 1.5 degrees Celsius and reducing the consumption of energy by one third, the members are looking up to doubling the use of renewable energy and heat pumps.

The presentations contained in the summit were; efficiency of energy, energy certification on heat pumps and refrigerants that are natural. Biagio Lamana, manager from Carel, talked about the importance of carbon 4-oxide technology and its uses in the lone stage, cascade and dual-stage cycles. Its evolution is of use since it has provided efficient solutions. For example, sub cooling of mechanics, parallel compression and injectors. Carel went on and added that ejectors could be of use to improve the co-efficiency of performance (COP) up to 12% and they can be of application along with other refrigerants.

Jürgen Suss, an independent consultant for efficient energy, pointed water as a refrigerant, which he stated its uses like cooling complexion system, absorption and adsorption technologies. The heat pump summit took place at Nuremberg Messe, in Nuremberg Germany in 2019. More than 35 speakers and 260 attendees attended the summit from more than 30 different countries. The theme of that summit focused on applying heat pumps on industrial, commercial and municipal uses.

During the European heat pump summit, an international platform comprising of professional dialogue and discussions were brought to the table. It presented many lectures revolving around the heat pump industry, the challenges faced by the industry, possible solutions and application of the heat pump. They provided technical and economically viable solutions for replacing the idle waste from streams of heat where they will process streams of heat at temperatures of 160 degrees Celsius and above. The solutions will be able to demonstrate and validate under real production conditions and the industry.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire