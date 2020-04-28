“Hidden Figures” of NASA to be awarded Congressional Gold Medals

Four NASA hidden figures, including all of the women that played a role in the success of the agency in the moon’s space race, will be appreciated with the congressional Gold Medal, United States’ one of the highest civilian awards.

The U.S President Trump signed into the “Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act,” on Friday, November 8. This gives the reward to the Katherine Johnson, who is a renowned mathematician and Engineer Christine Darden, not forgetting the posthumous reward given to Engineer Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughan who is a computer programmer. The act requests for the fifth gold medal recognizing that all women who served as computer programmers, engineers and mathematicians at National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, The National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the years between 1930s and 1970s.

”This is a great opportunity to celebrate the first generation of female mathematicians the work, sacrifice, and their service to NASA and our nation. Added Margot Lee Shetterly, the author of the book, “Hidden Figures.” The American Dream and the story untold of black women mathematicians who assisted in winning the space race say that the women who tacked this came from across our nation and every single of their towns should look at them as heroes.” Shetterly’s book was used as the basis for the 2016 film by the name “Hidden Figures” which characterized the experiences faced by Johnson, Vaug, and Jackson.

Johnson was able to calculate trajectories for NASA’s first human space explorations, adding the suborbital launch of their pioneer American astronaut, Alan Shepard on his mercury mission, in 1961, American pioneer and the pioneer flight of a United States into the orbit, John Glenn on his friendship 7 mission in 1962. Working together with the Space Task Group, Johnson was the pioneer woman in NASA’s mission research division to an excellent with credit as a book writer of a research report. She turns 101 years today.

Vaughan took the west area-computing branch at what is currently Langley Research Center situated in Virginia; he became the pioneer African American supervisor at National Advisory Committee for the Aeronautics (NACA) the company closely linked to NASA. Afterwards, she became the leading computer scientist during the part of the space agency’s analysis and calculation division. Vaughan passed on in 2008 when he was at the age of 98 years. Jackson became the first African America woman to work as an engineer at NASA.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire