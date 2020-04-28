How Hackers Can Use Ring and Camera to Hack your Bitcoin Account

Hackers will do everything to get their hands on Bitcoin. $BTC▲0.39% In Texas, US, extortionists achieved to break home security cameras and demanded cryptocurrency from an innocent couple.

Tania Amador, a woman in her late twenties, lives at Grand Prarie just outside Dallas, provided a video to local news media with reports that showed that cryptocurrency hungry thieves who wanted 50 Bitcoin, which is around $400,000 rounded up, had tampered with her Ring security system.

Tania narrates that: she was asleep and their Ring alarm was about to go off like and an intruder entered their home, suddenly they heard they a voice coming from our camera saying that her account has been tampered with and has been terminated by a hacker who demands 50 bitcoins which is 400,000 U.S.A dollars. The hacker threatens to terminate the account if she will not cooperate with him and the amount was to be once.

If this is not scary enough, the hackers also managed to gain control of her Ring doorbell to make it appear that they were outside her home.

Tina and her fiancé did not know what was going on now but it was very simple to take out the battery on the hijacked cameras.

The ring has been looking towards a swing of confidentiality concerns after various information that their products have been tempered.

Rapid Google shows this is not an out-of-the-way issue. A fresh Motherboard statement started that there is software that is obtained precisely designed to temper with Ring cameras and goes for as little as $ 6.

The home security company told WFAA and Amador that the hacks were a result of a third-party data breaching where the Ring account details were unprotected and not through the result of Ring’s security being tampered with or compromised. The report showed an increase in internet devices increases the chances of someone being hacked and one need to change the password daily to reduce chances of being hacked.

On Friday, December 13, 2019, A Ring representative told Hard Fork to improve customer trust the company has to add improvements on the Ring and we take the security of our strategies extremely keenness as they investigate the issue that arose which is at its final stage. This showed the issues were about ring password linkage and not cryptocurrency account being hacked. Ring users are advised to have two security keys so that people have difficulty in hacking.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire