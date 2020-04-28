Human hearts cells beating differently in microgravity may benefit astronauts

Microgravity has proved in a new study that it alters human heart muscle cells in space; this helps astronauts in preparing for long-duration missions to the moon and beyond.

Space trip is believed to have effects on the human body in various ways. This comprises psychological changes in the function of the heart, such as slowed heart rate, low arterial pressure, and high cardiac output.

Using human heart muscle cells obtained from stem cells, students from Stanford University School of medicine had a closer look at how microgravity affects the human cardiac functioning and expression of genes at a cellular level.

Joseph C. Wu, a senior study author in orbit, based in Stanford university school of medicine, said in his statement that their study was novel since it pioneered in using human induced pluripotent stem cells to research the impacts of space trip on human heart functions. Wu and his team added NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, who graduated work at the University of Stamford before he tended the cells in the orbit.

Being specific, the students had to use a human- induced pluripotent stem the cardio myocytes, which were powered by abandoning and reprogramming cells, then delivered to the space project aboard a SpaceX cargo capsule. The cells took 5.5 weeks on the space project; on the other hand, a control group of cells, one by one on earth.

Wu said in a statement that microgravity is an environment not so well understood, in terms of its entire impact on the human body. He added by saying that such studies could help in shedding light on the behavior of the body cells in space, especially as the globe starts on more and long space projects that include going to the moon and mars.

The moment the cells from the space station came back on earth, the cells had a standard structure after observation but also appeared to have changed their pattern of beating and calcium-recycling patterns in order to adapt to the microgravity environment in space.

The crew also made use of RNA sequencing to research gene expression in the cells that were lifted off to space. Their results show that 2,635 genes told at rates that were different during and after the space trip after comparing to the ground control crew.

The research on the gene pathway related to mitochondrial function was detailed more in the group of cells that had been sent to the space station.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire