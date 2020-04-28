India 50th Rocket to Space Was Launched Last Week

India Workhorse rocket has successfully launched its 50th flight to space in a celebration that was done at Dhawan Space Centre. The workhorse rocket contains 10satellites and one spy vehicle. This Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) was launched at 3:25 p.m. Indian standard time (4:55 a.m. EST or 0955 GMT) at Dhawan Space Centre on India’s East Coast adjacent to the Bay of Bengal on 11th December 2019

The Launched satellite contained the following payload; a spy satellite named RISAT-2BRI, a rocket that was successfully separated from the payload and its solar arrays, this was according to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The spy satellite supports agriculture, forestry and disaster management, this spy is expected to last for 5 years in the Space. The word RISAT means: Radar imaging Satellite, which is the fourth satellite in the categories and was built by ISRO

In addition to the named payload in the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, there were nine commercial satellites that were released to the intended orbits, Indian Space Research Organization said. The nine satellites which were flown under a commercial agreement between New Space India Limited and the following countries Israel, Italy, Japan, and the United State.

This was a historic moment in Indian, where about 5,000 people attended the Launch. According to the Indian Space Research Organization, the first launch for the polar satellite Launch vehicle was done in October 1994. The launched had three variants that use 4 stages to bring payloads into orbit, but some used up to six strap-on booster which function was to increase the rocket launching power

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire