Insurance claim filed over China Sat-18 loss by China Satcom

Insurance claim filed over China Sat-18 satellite meant for communication after failing to trace spacecraft contact.

Space News recently reported the Claim for ChinaSat-18. The long waited for insurance of $250 million finally issued to the complainant. On August 19, the communication satellite of ChinaSat-18 launched topping Xichang Satellite Launch Center’s Long March 3B launch vehicle. Yet no contact made with the satellite after the separation.

The notice made on November 19 stated that the launch was successful and the satellite got separate from the vehicle the usual way. Still and all, the communication with the satellite failed. The satellite manufacturer performed some speculations and found out that the problem was complete power failure in the satellite.

Instead of the designed circularized geosynchronous orbit, the Space-Track Data has designed it to remain in geostationary transfer orbit. Due to many failures in an attempt to rescue the satellite, insurance claims now come in. the standard abilities of communication will pose difficulties to trace even if the communication with the satellite is established.

The China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) made ChinaSat-18 that is also known as the Zhongxing-18, is the foremost satellite located on the DFH-4E. It is an improvised version of China CAST’s, a made version of the DFH-4 platform.

Two satellites of 21DFH-4, Nigerian communication satellite by the name NigComSat-1 in the year 2008, and SinoSat-2 in 2006 have experienced issues of solar deployment. This led to the malfunctioning of the satellites.

Apstar-6D, whose owner APT Satellite is an auxiliary of ChinaSat. It is also located on the DFH-4 and will soon have a system of high propulsion. Its launch was to take place this year, but due to many unavoidable circumstances, been postponed.

People’s Insurance Company of China previously underwrote ChinaSat-18, reinsured on international market.

China Satcom confirms that it will not endure the loss of investment in case it gains full recovery. Recently, industry sources talked to Space News stating that if ChinaSat-18 demand, together with Vega Launch of July failure that demolished a remote sensing satellite known as Falcon Eye-1 insured by UAE, will surpass the sum insurance of 2019. UAE made contributions that totaled $415 million.

There are claims that the total income of the insurance will eclipse in a row for the second year. The insurers now take his opportunity to increase their rates and taking their places in the market. As sources state, Falcon Eye-1 is the most massive loss in the space insurance sector ever experienced.

Gilat Satellite Network, a company in Israel, picked in 2018 to offer services the ground network for China-18, just as it did for ChinaSat-16.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire