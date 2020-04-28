Is Nuclear Energy The Best Green Energy Source Yet?

The world is making the shift towards green energy, with all power plants operating on coal set to be phased out gradually before 2050. Low greenhouse emissions and minimal environmental pollution are vital to making an energy source ‘green.’ This article explores the use of nuclear power as a source of clean energy and how it compares to other energy sources.

Unlike other non-renewable energy sources, zero greenhouse gases (GHGs), during the production of energy at a nuclear plant. Other processes, such as the extraction of uranium and its enrichment in the nuclear cycle, however, result in GHG production. The levels produced are still lower than those of fossil fuels are. In comparison, solar and wind power production requires the usage of complex materials, such as highly toxic photovoltaics and limited materials, respectively.

Furthermore, nuclear power production is among the lowest emitters next to the vital wind and solar power plants when the whole process of energy production is taken into account.

These plants do not produce some of the other emissions associated with fossil fuels gases, such as methane, sulfur or nitrous oxides, organic compounds or toxic heavy metals. They also do not produce other gases such as methane and nitrous oxide as well as other toxic heavy metals associated with fossil fuels.

The public generally views nuclear power sources as negative, mainly because nuclear waste is considered an environmental hazard. The waste from the reactors is highly radioactive and remains so for many years due to its long life cycle. The nuclear industry is heavily regulated, and as such, waste disposal is highly monitored, unlike the rest of the thermal power generation methods. An advantage of nuclear power is that a small quantity of fuel yields a lot of power and hence keeps the waste to a minimum. The waste is stored above the ground in temporary repositories to prevent environmental pollution.

The risks caused by human accidents and natural disasters are another drawback to nuclear power, with disasters such as the Chernobyl incident in 1986 and the Fukushima accident in 2011 being the most glaring example. Nuclear power plants are also expensive to construct and feature very complex designs. They also pose’ financial risk to the country.

Despite the safety concerns raised about nuclear energy, nuclear production is more effective than in the past, offering safe energy with low emissions to the environment while producing constant, uninterrupted power. An added advantage of nuclear power is the reduction of dependence on other countries for fuel. Due to the world’s demand for green energy, nuclear power is a very viable prospect with enormous growth potential.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire