Launch test of Boeing’s Starliner delayed to December 19 

Boeing has delayed the first time liftoff of the Starliner spacecraft to December 19, a delay of two days because of imperfection with the Atlas V rocket of the spacecraft.

The uncrewed Starliner experiment of flight, which will liftoff the capsule of Boeing’s first-round journey to International Space Station, is going to sendoff no earlier than Thursdays, December 19 at 6:59 a.m. EST (1159 GMT). The 48-hour push back will now allow engineers to petition a “purge air distribution” problem on Atlas V rocket, which was made for the task by (ULA) United Launch Alliance, an organizational risk partnership by Boeing as well as Lockheed Martin.

Boeing representatives updated their Twitter stating that both the rocket as well as the spacecraft are in the right condition and locomotion, despite that there is quality pre-lifting off activity.

Boeing’s Starliner space capsule has been made in a way to send off space explorers to International Space Station directed by a commercial crew partnership with NASA. The spacecraft will liftoff at least 4 astronauts to space station for tasks of a long period and then come back to earth using parachuted and bags of air and arrive in California’s Mojave Desert.

On November 21, Boeing revealed its first Starliner spacecraft, connecting it to Atlas V rocket, which will sendoff it to International Space Station at an unspecified time on Orbital Flight Test, as well as the OFT, test flight. The test flight with no crew will give out useful information on the activities of Atlas V rocket, the Starliner spacecraft and ground plans, and in-orbit, the joining, and landing functions.

Earlier in November, the Boeing successfully lifted off an experiment on its pad to the departure of the Starliner system made to remove the spacecraft free from its rocket in a casualty.

Boeing is one of the two United States entities with NASA partnerships to fly the American astronauts to space on a private spacecraft. The other entity is SpaceX, which accomplished the liftoff of its debut uncrewed Dragon flight-test to space station earlier March this year. Space X has also required to sendoff an in-flight abort test flight in an unspecified time this month.

Currently, NASA requires Boeing and Space X to start flying astronauts to space come next year. This will be a huge turning point for NASA that depended so much on Soyuz spacecraft of Russia for crew sendoff since the space shuttle of that agency retired in 2011.

