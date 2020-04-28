Long Durations in Space Affect The Brain, Study Says

A recently released study done by the Medical University of South Carolina shows that long-term space missions affect the brain structure and function of astronauts.

The study was done to investigate how the human brain changes to adapt to the environment in space. Magnetic Resonance Imaging was employed on NASA astronauts both on short and long space missions, where they found that the brain experienced significant structural changes in astronauts on long missions.

According to Donna Roberts, a neuroradiologist at the University, the study is geared towards finding out cognitive changes in the brains of astronauts before and after space travel, adding that not much knowledge exists on cognitive impairment on astronauts during flight.

The team used data from NASA’s Lifetime Surveillance of Astronaut Health (LSAH) program. The MRI brain scans before and after the flight were compared for two sets of people, seven astronauts on short missions on the space shuttle and 12 astronauts on long missions on the International Space Station. Prior studies had shown that extended spaceflight affects the brain in several ways such as the build-up of tissues on top of the brain, a general shift upward of the brain and expansion of ventricles, the statement revealed.

The just-released study, however, is the first to find out structural changes in the brain and how they affect the cognitive and motor abilities of the astronauts after coming back to Earth, a statement by the researchers said. The 12 astronauts on long missions, in addition to the scans, participated in cognitive tests before and after the flight. The skills tested include computational skills, processing of spatial data, memory capabilities, attention and visual tracking. The findings were then studied in light of the MRI scans to find out how the structural brain changes affect cognitive performance.

Also, eight out of the 12 on long missions underwent a functional task test, which aims to find out physical capabilities during the spaceflight, investigating parameters like physical strength and coordination. The additional data collected was studied for relationships between brain structure, motor function and cognitive capabilities. It was also said in the statement that the age of the astronauts was considered in the study to see how microgravity causes the brain to evolve.

The results of the study are not conclusive, though, according to Roberts, who says that advanced neurological studies and long-term studies are needed to understand the effects of long missions on the brain entirely.

The findings of the study were published in the October 17 issue of the American Journal of Neuroradiology.

