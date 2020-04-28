Mars Rover Naming Contest: A Chance To Change your Life

In a naming contest ending November 1, 2019, NASA is giving US students from kindergarten to 12th grade in all schools, private, public or home-school, a once in a lifetime opportunity to propose names for the Rover that would be launched to Mars in 2020. The semifinalists of the contest will be picked on January 9, 2020, and the finalists on January 20. A specialist board including a previous winner of the contest, Clara Ma, will interview those who are chosen for the final stage. The winner among the nine finalists will be declared on February 18, 2020, precisely a year before the rover arrives on Mars.

Clara Ma won the contest in 2008 for the naming of the rover Curiosity, which is currently exploring the surface of Mars. She read about NASA’s essay contest on a magazine, and right away she knew what her choice for the contest was. “Curiosity is the passion that drives us through our everyday lives,” she wrote, adding that the curiosity that causes us to ask questions and wonder at things makes us research and explore further. The rover was launched in 2011 and is currently probing the Red Planet for evidence of ancient microbial life.

Ma studied geophysics at Yale University, focusing her coursework and research on the Earth’s atmosphere, climate, and oceans. “The experience of naming the rover and everything that came with it changed my life,” she says, giving her the certainty to handle broader questions on life and reaching past the world she knew. She had the chance to meet and speak to many NASA scientists at the time, some of which turned into long-term mentors. It was an inspiring moment, she revealed, adding that it made her realize that she could do something meaningful with her life. Ma graduated early this year and is now at the University of Cambridge pursuing a master’s degree in Science, technology and environmental policy.

All the rovers on Mars have names from students starting from 1997’s Sojourner. The Mars 2020 rover is set to be launched in July or August 2020 and will be furnished with a new set of instruments poised to build up upon the Curiosity’s revelations on the Martian surface. The spacecraft will search for indications of microbial life in the past and gather samples for further testing upon landing back on earth.

