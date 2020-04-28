Most massive Orbital Vehicles To Descend Back to the Surface

Ever since the olden days, humanity was only ever worried about meteors, asteroids and bird poop falling from the sky, with the former two being the relatively fatal ones. In recent times, however, with the rise in the number of satellites in orbit, the danger has increased exponentially. These orbital bodies are not bound in space but dependent on orbit-maneuvering systems that might not fully operate at times, causing them to reenter the atmosphere. Most of the times they drop to the surface. As they grow bigger, their threat grows larger

This is a list of most massive orbiting spacecraft to fall from space

Europe’s GOCE Satellite

The massive European GOCE satellite descended to earth on November 10th, 2013 to a fiery burst upon

The GOCE satellite that was used to map gravity weighed nearly 1 ton and was 5.3 meters long. This was quite huge, but over the years, even bigger satellites have made unchecked entries.

Upper Atmosphere Research Satellite (UARS)

The satellite weighing 6.5 tons built by UARS was 10.7 meters long and spanned 4.5 metres across The Discovery space shuttle from NASA deployed the climate satellite on the STS-48 orbiter mission in September 1991.

For fourteen years, UARS had investigated the Earth’s atmosphere and had been measuring several essential chemicals still undergoing further tracking by orbiting satellites today. UARS often received valuable information on how much light ultraviolet and visible wavelengths the earth received from the sun. In December 2005, NASA decommissioned the $750 million spacecraft, and in September 2011, it fell to Earth.

Skylab

In 1973 NASA launched the Skylab space station, and in 1973 and 1974, there were a total of three crewed space stations. Initially, NASA had planned that Skylab would remain in orbit for about a decade or so, and this did not occur. The solar activity is higher than expected, heated and expanded Earth’s air, boosting the Skylab drag. It was ready to descend by mid-1979. NASA could not do much to control the re-entry of the outpost, but the space agency handled some of Skylab’s downward maneuvers.

Pegasus 2

In 1965, NASA deployed the spacecraft Pegasus 2, weighing 11.6 tons to investigate the occurrence of low-earth micrometeoroids. Pegasus 2 collected data and sent it to the surface for three years and flew around above the Earth 11 years longer, and its upper orbit was gradually lower and lower. Ultimately, on 3 November 1979, the satellite crashed, but its fragments dropped harmlessly into the Mid-Atlantic Ocean.

