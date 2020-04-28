NASA Astronauts Go Live on TV after Boarding the International Space Station

On the 14th of November, Female astronauts, Jessica Meir and Christine Koch, joined Kelly Clarkson on a live transmission feed from orbit on her hit TV show, the American Idol. The astronauts were interviewed aboard the orbital International Space Station. Among the things, the trio discussed was the current spacewalk mission, self-care, and the possibility of moonwalking.

The show began with Kelly commenting on how cute they were, adding that they were aliens since they were in space. This was before realizing that she was life in an interview. They started by talking about the astronaut’s journey, from where they began, up to being in orbit in space aboard the International Space Station. Meir stated that she started as a lifeguard while Kelly marveled at the possibility of a floating microphone and wished that hers would do the same.

Clarkson asked both astronauts about the purpose of the mission, which Meir replied that it was an investigative and experimental voyage. While aboard the ISS, astronauts were experimenting on protein crystal growth and combustion experiments in outer space. They said that the current mission was planned with a purpose to look into the effects of microgravity and space radiation on the human body. Space agency NASA would use this data to scale it into their plans for future deep space travel on to the moon and Mars. They also conduct maintenance of the space systems doing replacements and assessment of the ISS

Koch hinted on a scheduled spacewalk on Friday the 15th of November, to be done by male astronauts Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan. Both Koch and Meir shared on the difficulties of space travel, citing that using their designated spacesuits was a bit cumbersome. Both agreed that being in space required great attention to detail and that they underwent rigorous training and activities to prepare for spacewalks and living in orbit.

Meir did a favor for Kelly when she was asked to do flips in zero gravity. She proceeded to curve herself pulling her knees to her torso while Koch spun her around. Both Coach and mayor give inspiration to young girls urging them to follow their dreams and touch on times. And talks on the times when they had to take breaks from the cameras to relax and unwind coach and Muir had their first expedition spacewalk in a series of for their mission on the space will cost to replace one of 24 battery units that were charging/discharging the International Space Station. Meir and Koch are among the next team astronauts scheduled for launch to the moon on NASA’s next Artemis mission.

