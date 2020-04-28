NASA Commemorates Apollo 12 Launch on Anniversary

The International Space Agency NASA celebrated its 50th anniversary of the second moon landing mission on the 14th of November 2019. To commemorate this historical event, NASA had planned to air a live feed of events on their NASA Tv station and YouTube NASA channel

The second moon landing happened 50 years ago with a crew aboard the Apollo 12. On that mission, two astronauts, Pete Conrad and Alan Beantwosuccessfully landed on the moon, a stone throw away from where the first rocket, the Surveyor touched down in 1967. However, their counterpart Dick Gordon, remained in orbit manning the ship while documenting the mission

As part of the souvenirs, Conrad and Bean came back with pieces of the Surveyor 3 back to Earth, together with 34kilograms of moon rocks. It was fortunate enough that 12 of the astronauts that were involved in the second moon landing mission were still alive to join the celebration. However, all three astronauts, Gordon, Conrad and Bea, passed away.

The event featured a special tribute from US Vice President Mike Pence saying that the success of the mission was a national achievement that signified a big leap in space exploration

While on a tour of the space agency, the Vice President stated that the government and the Trump Administration were in full support of NASA’s next Artemis exploration program. He further added that the agency would be required to speed up the program. NASA is expected to land the future human on the moon in 2024 along with the first woman. This would be a significant achievement as no woman had ever landed on the moon

The Apollo 12 anniversary commenced with the rebroadcast of the coverage of the Apollo 12 launch

Immediately after, female astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir had live interviews on NASA TV, where they explained their roles in the next launch to the moon. NASA has put it on schedule to have the next moon landing to have a female crew member who would be the first woman to land on the Moon. Although there have previously been 15 women in space, none of them featured a significant role like this

At 8 p.m. The NASA TV channel showed a new special that included a summary of the Apollo 12 mission, a documentary and behind-the-scenes before the launch, interviews, and crew news conferences together with a recording of President Richard Nixon’s address to the nation just before the Apollo launch. At 10 p.m. NASA TV featured a follow-up documentary named the “Apollo 12-Pinpoint for science.”

