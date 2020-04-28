NASA prepares for a complex series of spacewalks in repairing AMS

Two astronauts expected to start several spacewalks in the current week purposely to repair a device outside International Space Station not designed for the orbit. At a press conference in November 12, the officials stated that NASA space explorer Andrew Morgan together with a European Space Agency space explorer Luca Parmitano is prepared for a November 15 spacewalk that will commence work in a bid to restore the cooling system on Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) device put on the truss of the station.

The spacewalk will be the pioneer of the four pumps available in the cooling system that has malfunctioned and the chances of the fourth one to fail without repairs in the next few months are high. The AMS that measures detect, and measures the cosmic energy rays was not designed for service after it has been installed on the station. This poses some challenges to the preparations for the spacewalks in repairing the instrument cooling system.

Tara Jochim, who is the AMS Spacewalk Repair Project manager at Johnson Space Center, said that when they first began this, they were not sure if they were going to finish the repairs successfully. He said this during one of the briefings of the four-year planning efforts of the repairs. He added that mostly when one goes out for a spacewalk, they are working on a part of hardware was planned for, for a spacewalk on the ground.

The efforts of repair needed the making of unique tools to have access to the tool as well as its cooling system while reducing the creation of debris that could risk the spacewalkers. Morgan and Parmitano studied widely on those instruments and techniques before flying to the ISS and had access to thorough training videos & video conferencing and experts preparing for spacewalks on the ground.

The initial spacewalk on November 15 will hugely be of use in setting up the workshop for the repairs, and inclusively removing a debris cover to gain access to the tool. The debris cover would throw away from the station at the time of spacewalk because it is too big to be able to bring the insider back to the station or secure in the outside of the station. John Mularski added that it would be good and successful if they managed to get through removal of debris shield.

