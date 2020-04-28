NASA provides an infrared analysis of typhoon Halong

When Terra satellite of NASA passed overhead, typhoon Halong continued to be firm in the northwestern Pacific Ocean. An instrument aboard on Terra with infrared imagery revealed very high and powerful stones that have called cloud top temperatures, which circle the center and a band of thunderstorms on the west.

Halong progressed on November 2 from an area with low pressure, which goes by the name, System 99W. Later, the same day, the storm was combined into a tropical storm. Halong continued to intensify further becoming a typhoon on 3 November.

Tropical cyclones are composed of hundreds of thunderstorms, as well as infrared data can be of help in determining the location of the strongest storms. They can do the location because the infrared data gives out information about temperature and the Imaging thunderstorms that go high into the atmosphere whereby the temperature of the cloud top is very cold.

The moderate imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS), which flies Terra satellites of NASA, helped in resolving the strength of the storms within the tropical cyclones with the help of infrared lights. This took place on November 4 at 7:35 Am. MODIS located those stones in a large circling the center, as well as in a thick band of storms on the western side of center. This is where the temperatures of the cloud tops are colder than negative 80 degrees Fahrenheit. From NASA research, the discoveries indicate that the coldness on the tops of the clouds showed very strong storms with the capability of generating heavy rainfall.

The winds of Typhoon Halong were maintained on a maximum speed of 80 notes. Typhoon Halong was situated near to latitude of 153.1 degrees east, close to 381 nautical miles on the south of MinamiTori Shima, Japan. Halong was heading North West. The Halong winds were expected to move North West by the forecasters by the joint typhoon-warning center and to strengthen more over open waters of northwestern Pacific Ocean. Luckily, the center does not cause immediate center menace to areas along the land.

Since hurricanes are the most influential weather on earth, the researchers of NASA are currently performing their research on these storms to ascertain how they intensify quickly, progress and behave. The expertise of NASA in space and science exploration contributes mainly to the needs and services required by American people and other federal agencies that does include hurricane weather forecasting.

