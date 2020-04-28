NASA’s Office of Inspector General Releases Report On CPP

NASA’s Office of Inspector General in a report issued on November 14, 2019, warns that NASA may not fly its crew to the International Space Station until the summer of 2020. Additionally, the report pulls a red flag on NASA’s overpayment to Boeing and the Commercial Crew Program, claiming that it faces numerous challenges that could impact safety levels and crew sizes negatively.

NASA management received a copy of the report earlier, agreeing with the recommendations from the OIG and stating that it will implement measures to correct the situation. Despite not providing a set with a date for addressing the recommendations, the report indicates that NASA was responsive to them.

The report further narrates that officials from NASA said that certification to carry astronauts is only given after passing safety tests and is not driven by schedules. However, it was found that several potential risks arose from transferring capabilities tested from uncrewed test flights to crewed test flights to keep within the program, a matter the report cautions against. The Trump administration is still sticking to a spring launch.

Both companies on the CPP program, Boeing and SpaceX, are still within the schedule, though the director of OIG space operations, Ridge Bowman, raised some technical and safety issues that need to be addressed before certification. The Commercial Crew Program has been running since NASA retired its crew spacecraft as they design new, modern ones.

The OIG also discovered that NASA might have to reduce its crew size in the ISS. This is due to delays in the schedule of the CPP as well as the reduction of Soyuz flights to space per year. The crew on the US side of the ISS would be reduced from three to one.

The directorate also found that $287.2 million on top of the original contract prices had overpaid Boeing. The payment, intended to offset an expected 18-month gap in transport access to the ISS, was deemed unnecessary by the OIG.

Among the recommendations by the OIG are amending the timeline for commercial crew flights to the ISS to a more realistic date and addressing safety concerns to ensure flight safety. Also included was the suggestion to negotiate with stakeholders to prolong the waiver allowing NASA to pay Russia for seats in the Soyuz legally. It was also recommended to consult with Roscosmoss to address the shortcomings of the CPP by extending its docking time beyond 200 days to allow for longer stays, purchase of more seats and making the launches more frequent. The OIG also recommended that future commercial purchases be investigated for compliance with government contracting requirements.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire