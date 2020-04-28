New Project Set to Combine Aquaculture and Solar Energy

Vietnam has strong growth margins economically and population-wise, as have other countries in South-East Asia, and with it, a 10 percent increase in energy demands each year. This results in the growing competition for land use. The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) and its associates seek to demonstrate that using the land for both aquaculture and photovoltaics can solve these systemic problems through the Solar-Aquaculture aquaphotovoltaic systems with shrimp habitats as resource-efficient and integrated multilayer production systems (SHRIMPS) initiative. Pilot projects are already running in the region around the Mekong Delta and Mekon’s upper basin.

Fraunhofer ISE, on behalf of GIZ, a German international cooperation service provider, had in 2018 already carried out reconnaissance studies on the prospects of combining photovoltaics with shrimp farming in the delta. The company is currently on-site at Viet Uc Seafood’s shrimp farm, investigating the economic and technical feasibility of the project, which intends to generate solar power while rearing shrimp on the same land.

To minimize contamination from aquatic organisms and birds as well as to maintain hygiene, most aquaculture facilities use closed greenhouses. ⠀ Theoretically, these greenhouses could allow solar cells to be incorporated. Scientists consider the project as a promising prospect to better utilize water and land in the region.

With this more efficient land use comes the benefit of maintaining the remaining mangrove forests, and water usage are considerably reduced. Furthermore, the number of antibiotics used is kept minimal all because of the sealed environment and the biofloc system designed to feed the shrimp through a closed loop. The integrated solar modules in the structure enhance working conditions for the workers in the facility by providing shade. Shrimp production is also fostered through protection from predators and cooler average water temperature levels.

In comparison with a typical shrimp farm, the 1-megawatt pilot plant built at Bac Lieu is expected to reduce CO2 emission in the area by up to 15,000 metric tons per year and reduce water consumption by 75 percent. The solar panels are to be raised above the water surface, reducing water loss by evaporation and protecting the fish from predators. The farm, designed initially to function off-grid fully, will consume all the power produced from the system.

The initiative will last for three years. Smaller systems will be explored first before expanding to two proposed large shrimp farms. The project will then shift towards developing solutions for small and medium businesses by scaling the project down, enabling the average citizens in rural areas to meet the investment and technological requirements of the project.

