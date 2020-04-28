NICER Equipment Captures Spectacular X-ray Burst

A NASA telescope on the International Space Station recently captured the brightest X-ray burst ever seen. The Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) detected the spike caused by a thermonuclear flash on the surface of SAX J1808.4-3658 on August 20. The object, named J1808 in short, is a pulsar, a term referring to the crushed remains of a supernova that exploded a long time ago.

According to astrophysicist Peter Bult from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, the X-ray spike was observed to occur in two stages, possibly due to the ejection of separate layers on the surface. Bult, who also works at the University of Maryland, noted that the observed features would enable scientists to understand how such events happen. The explosion was a unique one in that a first spike occurred then was followed by another brief one, a phenomenon yet to be explained. Classified as a Type I X-ray burst, the 20-second spike released a lot of energy comparable to that from the sun in about ten days.

The J1808 and its companion, a brown dwarf, form a binary system found in the Sagittarius constellation about 11,000 light-years from earth. It spins at 401 rotations a second, offering a glimpse of X-ray emitting hotspots at its poles at regular intervals. A stream of hydrogen continuously flows from the companion to the pulsar, accumulating into a structure called an accretion disk. The gas in the disks accumulates to a point where they become very dense and ionize, preventing light energy from travelling through the traveling. The trapped light energy causes the gas to heat and ionize further, trapping more energy until eventually, the gas starts falling into the pulsar.

The hydrogen gas forms a hot layer on the surface, with the hydrogen nuclei at the base fusing into helium, producing more energy. The helium also accumulates on the surface, combining into carbon after reaching a depth of a few meters. The helium then erupts explosively, spreading a thermonuclear wave across the surface of the pulsar. The fireball reached its peak after two seconds, blowing off the massive helium layer which later settled back on the surface. The pulsar brightened again after this cycle for unknown reasons.

A fainter X-ray burst was also earlier detected, though, without any similarity to the burst on August 20. NICER also recorded X-ray signals pulsing at the pulsar’s spin frequency but not occurring at the usual X-ray hotspots.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire