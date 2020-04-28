Number of Uninhabitable Planets Might be More than We Think

Recently NASA has discovered a new and dangerous galaxy, which has undoubtedly earned its name the Galaxy of Horrors. Tucked inside this galaxy is a range of planets that have proved to be as inhumane as they come.

Among these is HF 189733 b, also called the Silicon Graveyard. This planet has an atmosphere with prevalent silicate storms. Silica is a prime component in sand and glass structure. HF 198733b has a continuous blizzard of silicates that blow at 6700hm/hr. Such storms art these speeds would rip flesh out of any animal or person

The next among these deadly planets is a set of three, which are in orbit around the pulsar PSR B1257+12. These planets have been named the Poltergeist, Draugr, and Phobetor. The nearest star close to these is what is referred to as a pulsar. This is a star that has not collapsed fully and is very much undead. However, the PSR B1257+12 is very unlike other pulsars as it gets frequent violent eruptions of radiation that bathe the three closest planets which are Poltergeist, Draugr and Phobetor. This makes all three planets giant microwaves making them uninhabitable

With a dozen more galaxies to be discovered, it’s a mystery how many more of such deadly planets exist in our universe. And though many people are naturally inclined to look for habitable planets like earth, there are space enthusiasts who are fascinated by the possibility of utterly uninhabitable planets.

Among these is Outreach Specialist Thalia Rivera who is excited to the fact that there are planets that humans wouldn’t survive. According to her, realizing how diverse the universe is can help me understand much a variety of planets there is. She, in her way, is attracted to the extreme examples of planets

In the past, NASA has had 4000 discoveries of exoplanets so far, with specific missions scheduled to look for these dangerous planets. While some may ask why this expedition is essential, the space agency has dedicated some of its best satellites and past missions to the pursuit of knowing these planets. Such were the transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), the Hubble Space Telescope, and the Spitzer Space Telescope. On schedule to join them are the James Webb Space Telescope and the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST)

NASA also has a dedicated operating branch named the Exoplanet Exploration Program which tracks down these planets and creates awareness to the public concerning exoplanets and their science

