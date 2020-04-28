Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market – Global Industry To Gain Significant Market Share During 2019-2025



In 2018, the global Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cinegy Llc(US)

Florical Systems Pvt.Ltd(US)

Harmonic, Inc.(US)

Evertz Microsystems, Ltd(Canada)

Imagine Communications Corp.(US)

Pebble Beach Systems Pvt.Ltd(UK)

Pixel Power Ltd.(UK)

Playbox Technology Pvt.Ltd(India)

Snell Limited(UK)

Grass Valley Usa Llc(US)

Anyware Video Corp(Australia)

Athensa Corp(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

International Broadcasters

National Broadcasters

Market segment by Application, split into

News

Sports

Entertainment

Cartoons and Lifestyle



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

