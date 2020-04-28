Regenerative Medicine Market – Segmented By Product, Type, Application, And Region – Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2024

Overview

Regenerative medicine is an interdisciplinary field that applies life science and engineering principles for the regeneration or repair of injured/diseased tissues or organs resulting from various causes including, disease, defects, trauma and aging. The field includes the generation and use of tissue engineering, therapeutic stem cells and the production of artificial organs. It also allows scientists to grow organs or tissues in the lab and implant them in the body safely when the body fails to heal itself. Notably, it has great potential to solve the problem of organ shortage. According to the estimation of World Health Organization, there is an increasing prevalence of diabetes among adults over the age of 18 years, that has increased to 8.5% in 2014 compared to 4.5% in 1980 across the globe. As per the estimation of Arthritis Foundation, the number of people expected to be diagnosed from arthritis will be more than 78 million, by 2040.

The market for regenerative medicine is driven by increasing prevalence of neuronal disease, cancer and genetic disease, emerging application of regenerative medicine, and advancement in technology. Huge number of ongoing clinical trails and strong product pipeline are providing market growth oppurtunity. High cost of the treatment, regulatory issues and ethical issuesare hampering the market growth.

Market AnalysisThe “Global Regenerative Medicine market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The global market is analyzed based on three segments – Therapy, Application and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the major shareholder in the global regenerative medicine market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth rate with the market growth centered at Japan, China and India. This is mainly due to increasing funding in healthcare research, rising research activities, growing patient pool, flexible regulatory environment for clinical trials, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Therapy Analysis

Immunotherapy occupied major market share of global regenerative medicine market in 2017, and is expected to remain same during the forecasted period. Increasing product approvals, emerging technological advancements in cell and gene therapy, flexible regulatory for stem cell based research, and growing awareness regarding the benefits of stem cell therapies.

Application Analysis: The market by application is segmented into cancer, central nervous system, orthopedic and musculoskeletal, diabetes, dermatology, cardiovascular and others. Among various application, dermatology occupied the largest share in 2017 and cancer segment is expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecasted period. Growing aging population, changing lifestyle, increasing disease prevalence makes cancer, the fastest growing application segment during the forecasted period.

Key Players

Allergan plc, Integra lifesciences, Mimedx Group, Inc., Medtronic plc, Organogenesis Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Acelity L.P. Inc., Nuvasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd. (Fujifilm Holdings Corporation subsidiary), Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Vericel Corporation and other predominate and niche players.

Competitive Analysis

Currently dermatology segment dominates the global regenerative medicine segment. A lot of researches are going on cancer, CNS, cardiovascular, orthopedic & musculoskeletal applications. The increasing importance of regenerative medicine has resulted in the launch of new products and also increased acquisition, approvals, funding to develop new product. For instance, in August 2017, Tissue Regenix Group plc completed the acquisition of acquisition of CellRight Technologies, an US based specialist in regenerative osteoinductive bone scaffolds. In April 2018, Roche acquired a program named Inception 5, focused on regenerative therapies for multiple sclerosis. In May 2018, Novartis received second FDA approval for Kymriah, CAR-T cell therapy for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Benefits

The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of regenerative medicine in various therapeutic verticals and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

