Rocket Labs Set To Launch The Electron This Month

Rocket Labs is set to execute one of the most spectacular of its ten missions yet: launching seven satellites aboard the Electron from its New Zealand station on November 25, 2019.

One of the satellites on the mission is the ALE-2 build in Japan by Astro Live Experiences in Tokyo. The ALE-2, of dimensions 60 by 60 by 80 centimeters and 75 kilograms weight, is part of the ‘Sky Canvas’ project and will be carrying 400 spheres, each with a diameter of 1 centimeter. The spheres are expected to burn up brightly at a high altitude to create a show mimicking a shooting star. Hence the satellite has been nicknamed the ‘shooting star’ satellite. According to Lena Okajima, the chief executive at Astro Live Experiences, the successful launch of the second installment of the satellites will bring them a step closer to achieving a significant milestone in its plan to hold its first major worldwide show planned for 2020. Company representatives have revealed that the ALE-1, launched in January 2019, is expected to deploy the human-made shooting stars in 2020 after performing some orbital tests.

Contrary to real meteors, the artificial ones will burn more slowly through the atmosphere as they will have a much slower pace, taking 3-10 seconds to burn up completely. So as not to pose a threat to aircraft or p[eople on the ground, the pellets will incinerate entirely between 60 and 80 kilometers above the surface while being visible to onlookers in a 200-kilometer radius, representatives reveal. The bullets are planned to be used at major events such as the Summer Olympics taking place in Tokyo in the summer of 2020.

Among the seven satellites on the mission, named ‘Running Out of Fingers,’ will be the SMOG-P, a craft built by students at the University of Technology and Economics based at Budapest, Hungary, that aims to investigate electromagnetic pollution. Also in the mission will be the TRSI satellite by ACME AtronOmatic for providing flight-tracking services to aviation agencies, among others. Others on the flight include the palm-size FossaSat-1 from Spain, ATL-1 from Hungary that will experiment on thermal isolation as well as the NOOR 1A and NOOR 1B built by Stara Space, a US company, to act as communication demonstrators for satellites.

The Running Out of Fingers’ mission will be the company’s sixth of 2019, an impressive number that the company aims to raise, potentially sending Electron rockets to space every week or even more frequently.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire