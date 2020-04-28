Smart Grid Communications Market – Global Industry Growth Prospects and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2026

Smart grid communication networks are used to support smart grid applications. These communication networks provide essential infrastructure allowing utilities to manage smart grid devices from a central location. Previously, communication networks for smart grid devices supported supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems as a machine-to-machine technology. However, with technological advancements in the Smart Grid industry, new field-based sensors, wireless technologies, and mobile devices are being used for supporting SCADA systems. This allows the traditional power grid to become more resilient, reliable, and efficient.
North America is expected to be the dominant region for the smart grid communications market owing to the availability of highly advanced technological infrastructure. Asia Pacific is projected to be an emerging region for the smart grid communications market owing to the increasing demand for smart grids in the region.
Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2043074
In 2018, the global Smart Grid Communications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Grid Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Grid Communications development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Itron
Landis+Gyr
Echelon
Sensus USA
Silver Spring Networks
ABB
Verizon communicationss
Tropos Networks
Trilliant
Elster Group
Current Communications Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired Communications System
Wireless Communications System
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential Sector
Commercial Sector
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2043074
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Grid Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Grid Communications development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
This post was originally published on Info Street Wire
Add Comment