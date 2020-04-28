‘Social’ Robot To Interact With People At Care Home

Cutting-edge technology meets social interactions, as a ‘social’ robot will be tested at-home care in Britain. Stevie, the robot, will host a bingo session for pensioners at home. The robot, listed as one of 2019’s best inventions, was featured on the front page of Time Magazine. Trinity College in Dublin designed the robot, whose next challenge will be keeping the elderly entertained and engaged while leading a Bingo session in the Reflections day center in Camborne, Cornwall.

Stevie is currently under the care of specialists at the Centre of Health Technology at the University of Plymouth after a tour of the US. The robot is so innovative that Stevie has currently been rated as one of 2019’s best innovations and was featured on Time magazine’s cover. Dr. Conor McGinn, assistant professor at Dublin’s Trinity College, indicated that the pilot project is the beginning of an exciting partnership with the University of Plymouth.

Dr. McGinn added that two aspects of the project are of interest to him: the opportunity to partner with Plymouth on robotics and the chance to try out Stevie in Plymouth and Cornwall in his inaugural UK pilot project. The project’s goal, he says, would be to create a system that empowers its users, whether patients or other users.

Stevie’s designers consciously made him non-judgemental and friendly, describing the robot as the most advanced social robot in the world. Dr. McGinn went on to explain that most people can pick up very subtle social clues; hence, Stevie would have to be very fine-tuned. Results from preliminary studies have not shown hatred towards Stevie, although some people take a little more time to get used to him compared to others. Several older people consider opening up and talking to the robot simpler than a human.

The pilot will measure Stevie’s ability to be entertaining to users as it was designed. The robot will prove its importance if he can improve wellbeing and decrease depression, which both have significant health effects. The time will be spent in the company of clients at the center, while scientists will continuously be collecting data from staff and monitoring its performance.

Leader of the eHealth Productivity and Innovation Professor Jones said in a statement that they are honored to have hosted Stevie at the Cornwall-based University and to work with him in a health care environment. Stevie is expected to increase happiness and social interaction, freeing up the staff to work with people requiring more attention.”

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire