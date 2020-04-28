Solar Energy Key To Wyoming’s Development, Mack Says

With close to 26 years in the electrical industry, Richard Mack. Owner and CEO of Premier Electric since 2006, says that a key lesson learned from his experience is that diversity is a crucial attribute for survival in the current competitive world. The primary operator of the company, based in Sheridan, has successfully trained tens of apprentices in the electrical field, including solar installations. The apprentices, equipped with all-round knowledge in the sector, will soon be earning more than $50,000 a year according to his projections, regardless of gender or age. Most of his apprentices have, unfortunately, left the state, contrary to his expectation. His attitude of cooperation to better the country, he explains, has led him to work with the Wyoming Solar Energy Association (WYSE) to promote the use of solar energy.

The WYSE is a conglomerate of solar companies and aims to promote the use of solar power within the state. Contrary to popular opinion, solar power is bot the preserve of the wealthy as even ordinary working-class people can afford the system. Mack states a majority of WYSE’s customers are working individuals who made up their mind to invest in the solar business. The net metering law currently in effect suggests that most residential investors can expect a double of the initial investment in less than 20 years despite recent economic forecasts predicting a fall of the state’s revenue by $185 million over the next three years.

An added advantage of the solar industry, he adds, is that hundreds of jobs in the sector will be created throughout the state, benefiting the families and the community at large. The industry had faced a shake-up earlier in November 2019 when the Joint Corporations Committee had proposed a change or the elimination of the net-metering statute currently operating in the state. Mack said that the move would make many people in the sector lose their jobs, giving the example that two would have lost theirs in his company. Besides, many potential businesses planning to invest in renewable energy would be driven off from the state since such incentives have drawn quite a number so far. Fortunately, the proposal did not make it through the fact that Mack is grateful for.

He envisions a world where all stakeholders in the energy sector, as well as their consumers, work together to cater to the state’s energy needs effectively.

