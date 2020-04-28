Spacewalk to Replace AMS turns out a Success

Astronauts outside of the International Space Station have performed the first spacewalk in a sequence of at least four scheduled spacewalks. This was done in a bid to upgrade a high tech cosmic ray detector on the station called the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. This device created by ground-based physicists to investigate and measure the existence of dark matter in the universe. This was done by filtering through an endless selection of space particles and running them against an algorithm in the AMS software.

The European Space Agency’s astronaut Luca Parmitano and NASA’s Astronaut Drew Morgan took off on Friday the 15th of November from what has been termed as the most challenging mission in more than ten years, ever since the deployment of the Hubble Space Telescope.

Luca Parmitano operated the mechanical arm of the Canadarm2 while repairing the $2billion Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) instrument at the International Space Station during a spacewalk. In the first of at least 4 spacewalks, the Astronaut Drew Morgan removes the debris mask from the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) to patch the Cosmic Ray Detector just outside of the International Space Station.

Parmitano worked to dismantle the Alpha Magnet Spectrometer’s (AMS) carbon composite isolation cover on a spacewalk. During the spacewalk, the two astronauts shifted to electric battery power. At around 6:39 a.m., Parmitano and Morgan ventured out of the Quest station and set off to the AMS, while mounted on the orbiting truss of the complex. As astronaut Morgan was placing machine cases into the working area, Parmitano was operated the end of the robotic arm of the Canadarm2. This mechanical rig was, however, powered by a colleague, NASA astronaut Jessica Meir from inside.

Parmitano went on the move, and once he was in position near the AMS, he concentrated on removing part of a previously installed debris shield from the outside of the instrument. Parmitano then proceeded to use specially designed tools that prevented the attachments from floating around in space. He loosened 13tubes while washing the machines and loosened the shield off the side of the AMS. He also opened a catch frame that had 10fixtures and washers, three capture frames, three fixtures, and three washers. At that point Parmitano identified the shield and managed to remove it from the spectrometer.

Parmitano then replaced the damaged cooling system with a newly designed cooler expected to last a lot longer than the previous one. Since its invention, the AMS has not captured any evidence of dark matter; however, with the upgrades installed scientists are more than confident that the discovery will soon be proven.

