SpaceX Tests Rocket Ahead of Starlink Satellite Launch

In a test conducted on November 5, 2019, SpaceX fired up a Falcon 9 rocket at the Space Launch Complex 40, according to a statement on the company’s Twitter page. The static-fire test, done from the Space Coast-based Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, is in readiness for deployment on November 11, 2019. The rocket is set to launch into orbit 60 Starlink satellites designed to offer internet coverage services, bringing to an end a three-month break since the last launch and close to 6 months since the prototype was launched in May.

SpaceX is also targeting the reuse of various spacecraft gear in this mission as part of the company’s philosophy of reducing the cost of flying to space until, ultimately, the only significant expense will be fuel. SpaceX has already proven able to reuse the first stage, the rocket’s most expensive portion. For the first time, the company will be trying to reuse a payload fairing, which is a shield for the rocket’s contents during its launch into space. Each fairing is made up of two halves with parachutes and small steering thrusters, which help during landing and recovery. For this mission, the fairing used will be the one recovered from the Falcon Heavy flight in April.

The Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets both use identical fairings, each valued at around $6 million. To facilitate the reuse of fairing halves, the company has fashioned two ships to catch them mid-air after launch. The two ships have four arms and have a net between them to catch the fairings, preventing an ocean landing, which would be a problem since saltwater is highly corrosive.

The Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, the B1048.4, has been used severally before, flying Iridium satellites into orbit on July 25, 2018. On October 8, 2018, it also launched the SAOCOM 1-A, an Argentinian satellite for earth observations, and on February 22, 2019, ferried both the Nusantara Satu from Indonesia and Beresheet lunar lander to space.

SpaceX plans to have a constellation of 40,000 satellites, an addition from the initial Starlink plan to have 12,000 satellites. This comes after the organization applied with the International Telecommunication Union to launch 30,000 more satellites. Elon Musk, chief executive of the company, says that at least 800 satellites will be sufficient for commercial coverage. The company plans to start providing broadband services by mid-2020.

