Starlink Adds 30000 More Satellites To Their Constellation 

With the recent plans by SpaceX to send more internet-satellites to space, their constellation might grow significantly more than previously projected. The company as of October 15th, 2019 has authorization from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to dispatch up to 12,000 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. SpaceNews reports that in addition, SpaceX has recently submitted formal requests to International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for up to 30,000 more satellites.

The Starlink constellation, inspired by book that is titled The Fault in Our Stars, is already taking shape, with the deployment of first 60 satellites forming the constellation taking place in May 2019. SpaceX has plans underway to launch into space some more batches of 60 before the end of the year at intervals of one launch after every two weeks beginning November 2019.

It is not immediately clear however how many Starlink satellites the company will manufacture and launch. The request to the ITU, the regulatory agency that manages worldwide satellite radio-frequency spectrum, is just a step in the long process, SpaceNews notes. After getting approved by the ITU, SpaceX would have to be cleared by the FCC, which manages inter-state communications in the US. SpaceX can also elect not to deploy all the approved 12,000 satellites. The company’s chief executive, Elon Musk, remarked early 2019 that financial feasibility could come with the deployment of around 1,000 satellites

However, even a small fraction of the projected 42,000 Starlink spacecraft would significantly alter the orbital landscape. The U.N. Office for Outer Space Affairs comments that at the moment, a paltry 2000 satellites orbit the earth, and no more than 9000 spacecraft have been deployed since the beginning of the Space Age in 1957. If successful, therefore, the company will be singly responsible for almost a five-times increase in orbital spacecraft.

The company aims to ‘responsibly scale the Starlink’s total network capacity as well as data density’ to meet the soaring demand for fast, reliable internet, said a SpaceX representative. Plans are underway to begin offering their satellite internet services by 2020 according to SpaceNews. However, SpaceX isn’t the only company with big ambitions to build satellite constellations. For example, companies such as Telesat, Amazon, and OneWeb plan to develop their own low Earth orbit satellites for broadband network connections as well, though not on as large a scale as Starlink’s.

