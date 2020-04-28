Starship Prototype Undergoes Pressure Test

In a video taken on November 18, it appears that SpaceX is testing its new Starship prototype, with the Mk1 acing a pressure test done in SpaceX’s laboratories in Southern Texas near Boca Chica. The video was released on Twitter by a user named @SpacePadreIsle, who has been in the recent past monitoring activity at the laboratory. NASA Spaceflight user and Starship observer, @bocachicagal, posted a similar video on YouTube.

In late September, SpaceX creator and CEO Elon Musk unveiled photographs of the Mk1 during a status report update on the progress of the Starship, their deep-space transport vehicle. The Mk architecture is made up of the 50-meter tall Starship and the Super Heavy rocket, both of which will be reused, according to SpaceX CEO Musk, to make spaceflight more affordable and further space exploration. The company is looking forward to setting up shop at the Moon and Mars and possibly even on targets further out, Jupiter and Saturn.

The Starship will also conduct uncrewed flights such as transporting into space satellites and science experiments, a feat that NASA confirms, saying that the company can apply for contracts to deliver payloads to the moon using the Starship and the Super Heavy. In the September statement, Musk revealed that the testing of the Mk1 would be accelerated in the next few months, performing uncrewed test flights at an altitude of 20 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the company is conducting a parallel test on its station on the Space Coast. SpaceX is currently constructing the Mk2, a full-size Starship working model at its facilities in Florida, and is competing with the Boca Chica site, a strategy the company projects will improve the final design of the Starship. According to SpaceX representatives, the final Starship version would transport satellites into low earth orbit beginning 2021. The president and chief operating officer at the company, Gwynne Shotwell, said during a teleconference with NASA that the company plans to start uncrewed missions to the moon by 2022.

SpaceX has big plans for crewed missions in the next few years with Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire, already booking a slot in the Starship’s round the moon mission set to take place in 2023.

Other Starship prototypes aside from the Mk1 and Mk2 are in development, with the Starhopper, a one-engine spacecraft, lifting off in a few uncrewed test missions. The craft was, however, retired in August. The operational version of the Starship is expected to have six engines, compared to the three on each of the Mk1 and Mk2.

