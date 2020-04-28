Surgical Robots for the Spine Market – Global Industry Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges 2019-2025



This report studies the global market size of Surgical Robots for the Spine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Surgical Robots for the Spine in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Surgical Robots for the Spine market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Spinal Surgical Robots has become well-known as highly-accurate and precise procedure thats used to carry out spinal surgery with the aid of a mechanical guidance system.

Spinal Surgical Robots has become a highly-sought surgical procedure that can be used to treat a wide variety of spinal conditions, including spine tumors and spinal deformities.

The market of Spinal Surgical Robots by surgery type, with open surgery sales market share nearly 68% in 2015. And the sales market share of minimal invasive is 32%.

The market of Spinal Surgical Robots by application, with spinal fusions sales market share nearly 45% in 2015. And the sales market share of disc replacement is 41%.

The manufacturers of Spinal Surgical Robots in USA have big and medium scale. The players are from USA and Europe, like Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, and Medtech SA.

In 2017, the global Surgical Robots for the Spine market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Surgical Robots for the Spine market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Surgical Robots for the Spine include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Surgical Robots for the Spine include

Mazor Robotics

Intuitive Surgical

Medtech SA



Market Size Split by Type

Open Surgery

Minimal Invasive

Market Size Split by Application

Biopsies

Adult Reconstructive Surgery

Minimally-Invasive Spine Surgery

Scoliosis Surgery

Spinal Fusion

Vertebroplasty

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Surgical Robots for the Spine market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Surgical Robots for the Spine market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Surgical Robots for the Spine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Surgical Robots for the Spine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Surgical Robots for the Spine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

