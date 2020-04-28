Talking robots replace bellhops at a Chinese hotel 

https://www.yotel.com/en/hotels/yotel-boston/your-stayLast five years, the president of China Xi Jinping requested a “robot revolution.”

The aim, analyst’s state, was to increase automation and supply the sleeping giant a universal manufacturing edge for the coming years. Chinese firms are flooding with robots; however, they appear in a setting that is more public.

This week, the Washington Post’s Beijing bureau chief, Anna Fifield, discovered this firsthand during a reporting journey to Shanghai. She said while checking to a local hotel that, she saw a robot that was in the lobby, plastered with a human-like face on its cylindrical body. The receptionist at the hotel told Fifield which she could request robot delivery in case she needed anything.

The following day after requesting more pods of coffee, she was amazed when she went on to open her hotel room door. She found herself facing the delivery robot.

On her Twitter account, she posted a small clip showing human-robot interaction, and quickly got nearly 7,000 retweets, a statement to the public’s developing curiosity about the way the world would look like if it robots populated it.

After she greeted the machine, Fifield reached for her coffee pods inside the grocery sized bag compartment hidden by a sliding door. The door opened after pressing a graphic on a lit touchpad. The whole sequence rarely brings to mind the use of the mid-1990 noisy office photocopier.

Although confusing to the English speaking audience due to the language barrier, Fifield decided to navigate complex social interactions as long-run foreign correspondent. She added that the brief engagement felt surprisingly natural.

Fifield wrote on an email that the robot called her room phone when it arrived at her hotel door and told her in Chinese and English that it was at her door. She wrote that it was waiting as well as easy to use when she went out there. It said in Chinese that she was the cutest person globally and requested her to take selfie with it.

When it was leaving, she added that it wished that its services left her in a good mood for a hundred years.

We have come across several hotel robotic experiments in Japan, China and South Korea. The trend is starting to catch as well in the United States of America. Marriot has practiced the service of rolling robot butler at several locations. According to the Lonely Planet, the YOTEL Boston does have a robot on the staff by the name” YO2D2”.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire