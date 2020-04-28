Top Sci-fi and Space Books 2019

Amidst the great sea of incredible books on space out there, it can be a little overwhelming to select the next fascinating read or a gift for a loved one. The list below features the top four best-selling books in the world of space and sci-fi that will prove to be the next best read!

For Small Creatures Such As We by Sasha Sagan

In her new book, Sasha takes a look into spirituality from the secular side. She evaluates the scientific method, how it has inspired rituals in the past and how it can be applied in the search of the truth. Having a family of her own, she always desired to start rituals that would unite the family more. Since she is non-religious, however, she re-evaluated these rituals from a different perspective, merging the rituals that have existed ever since with secular tenets giving rise to this charming, entertaining read.

Apollo’s Legacy by Roger Launius

In this book structured as an academic text, Roger dives into the effects of the success of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. Though many view the occasion like a show of American achievements, there is more to the picture as evident in the book. He discusses the political, logical and innovative impact the mission had on the country and the world at large, and the lessons to be learned from the mission.

Einstein’s Unfinished Revolution by Lee Smolin

Working as a theoretical physicist at the Perimeter Institute in Toronto, Smolin aims at disrupting the supposition that the quantum mechanics revolution of the 1920s is settled science. He says that the standard quantum model only permits knowledge of either the position or the trajectory of a sub-atomic particle and never the two. His research looks to ‘completing’ quantum physics by allowing the view of both quantum properties. The title is an interesting read- providing a unique view of theoretical quantum physics through four decades.

Dr. Space Junk Vs. the Universe by Alice Gorman

In this gripping story, Gorman, an Australian archaeologist, delves into space-related objects, what we can learn about space through them and how they affect our daily lives. Using her archaeological background, she recounts her personal story as Dr. Space Junk. Detailing how she became interested in space junk, from messages sent to deep space to flags and dead satellites and how ordinary people interact with space she offers a fresh view on the history and future of space.

