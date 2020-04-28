UK’s 1st Moon Exploration Rover Launch

In the race of space exploration, the United Kingdom is set to launch one of its own: a small rover to the moon. A 1-kilogram, a four-legged robot manufactured by Spacebit, that is London-based, will dispatch onboard the Peregrine moon lander in the month of July of 2021 as announced by representatives from both companies

This will be first mission for the rocket Vulcan Centaur by United Alliance and the Peregrine moon lander. It is also the inaugural space mission by a UK-manufactured craft as well as the first legged robot to explore space.

Spacebit’s Chief Executive Officer Pavlo Tanasyuk said in an announcement late September 2019 that the company could not get any more eager to fly the mission with the Astrobotic, adding that the mission will imprint the start of a new period in Britain’s commercial space exploration. If the mission works as expected, the company is set to launch an array of the little rovers to investigate the subsurface of the moon and close to the surface. In particular, the company seeks to find lava tubes which would be a decent spot for human settlement, company authorities say.

Spacebit has different aspirations too, as its site clarifies, stating that its’ principal objective is to be able to democratize access to the space by tokenizing the majority of its business space missions around Earth, moon and further. By decentralizing its’ missions, Spacebit aims to additionally empower residents to legitimately participate in or profit from space programs, the site reports.

The rover is expected to cover at least 10 meters on the moon, beaming top-notch video and other data back to earth during its ten-Earth-day mission, Spacebit agents said. Spacebit’s rover will not be flying alone in July, however. The Peregrine will transport 30 other payloads from an assortment of clients. Fourteen of these are from NASA, awarding Astrobotic $79.5 million for the mission through the Commercial Lunar Payload Services lead program, or the CLPS in 2019 May.

Other companies that got similar CLPS funding are Intuitive Machines, which got $77 million and Orbit Beyond which received $97 million. Intuitive Machines is as yet going for a mid-year 2021 launch of its’ Nova-C launcher while Orbit Beyond said that it was unable to meet its’ ambitious September 2020 objective.

To date, effective lunar missions have been done only by government space organizations of the Soviet Association, the US and China, hence the upcoming missions by commercial companies would be historic.

