Auto Cyber Security Market Research Report By Drivers, Trends 2025

The global Auto Cyber Security Market is evolving at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, an analysis of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Auto Cyber Security Market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical evaluation of the various growth factors and opportunities in the global Auto Cyber Security Market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

With the increasing number of connected cars, automotive network security refers to the process and practice of using secure applications to protect automotive programs and data from damage or unauthorized access and from theft and other malware attacks.

In 2018, the global Auto Cyber Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Auto Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Auto Cyber Security development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Argus Cyber Security

Karamba Security

Arilou Technologies

Infineon Technologies

Towersec

Delphi Technologies

Lear Corporation

NCC Group

ESCRYPT

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Security

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Wireless Security

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

