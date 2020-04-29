Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% | API SpA, BASF S.E., FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Biome Bioplastics, Novamont S.p.A., Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co

The Europe biodegradable plastic market is accounted to US$ 980.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,286.9 Mn by 2027. The Europe biodegradable plastic market is segmented on the basis of type as – PHA, PLA, starch blends, biodegradable polyesters and others. The starch blend Europe biodegradable plastic market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market. The starch blend polymers bio-blends are the biodegradable polymeric materials which are composed of cellulosic-based biomaterials which can be degraded by microorganisms and enzymes. The blending of starch and polyolefin gives a single material with the biodegradation properties of starch with the thermal, mechanical and barrier properties of polyolefin. The common starches that are used are rice starch, sago and tapioca starch, whereas the polyolefin used are polypropylene and polyethylene. The low permeability of starch films has made it an element of choice for the food packaging application. In the granular state, starch blends are used as a component in synthetic polymer blends and as a filling agent for polyolefin. The starches can be modified by means of grafting with vinyl monomers such as methyl acrylate.

The Europe biodegradable plastic market is segmented on the basis of end user as: packaging and bags, agriculture and horticulture, consumer goods, textile and others. The packaging and bags segment accounts the largest share in the Europe biodegradable plastic market, while the other end-users segment also contributes a significant share in the market. The biodegradable plastics have found a profound place in the packaging and bags sector considering the growing demand for biodegradable plastic from the packaging sector due to its properties like being stronger and convenient to use as compared to the traditional plastics. Rigid packaging is implemented by manufacturers of cosmetic goods, as well as beverage bottles, among others. Materials including bio-PE, PLA, or bio-PET, are commonly used in rigid biodegradable plastic packaging.

Clean up efforts taken up by European governments is one of the key drivers for the growth of Europe biodegradable plastic market. The supportive government policies for biodegradable plastics worldwide have further propelled the use of these plastics. Bans on conventional plastics in several countries, technological and legislative support, and commercial environment are a few of the factors that further boost the market growth. For instance, in March 2019, the European parliament voted to ban single-use plastic straws, stirrers, plastic cutlery and cotton buds as a part of sweeping law against plastic waste that eventually pollutes the oceans and despoils beaches. It has been stated that the UK would have to implement the same rules if it took part in and extends the Brexit transition period due to the delays in finding new arrangements with the European Union.

Europe biodegradable plastic market in segmented on the basis of country as – Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia and reset of Europe. Germany has a major share in the Europe biodegradable plastic market, which is followed by Italy. The German economy promotes the use of certified bio-based and bio waste compostable plastic bags under the Biowaste Ordinance. The demand for bio-degradable plastic is rising so as to promote environment sustainability. Moreover, being an eco-friendly substitute of conventional plastic, they are increasingly being demanded by the end use industries.

Some of the players present in Europe biodegradable plastic market are API SpA, BASF S.E., FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Biome Bioplastics, Novamont S.p.A., Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., NatureWorks LLC., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Plantic Technologies Limited, Total Corbion PLA amongst others.

The overall Europe biodegradable plastic market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe biodegradable plastic market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe biodegradable plastic market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market – By Type

1.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market – By End-User

1.3.3 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market – By Country

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Biodegradable Plastic Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Europe PEST analysis

5. Biodegradable Plastic Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Education of the adverse effects attributed to conventional plastics

5.1.2 Clean up efforts taken up by the European governments

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Cheaper alternatives like conventional plastics

5.3 Opportunity

5.3.1 Surge in need for sustainable packaging solutions

5.4 Future trends

5.4.1 Implementation of biodegradable plastic in biomedical applications

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Biodegradable Plastic – Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market Overview

6.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market Forecast and Analysis

