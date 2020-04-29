Global Arts and Crafts Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Arts and Crafts market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Arts and Crafts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report mainly covers the drawing pen, paints and stains, craft tools, and other product type.
Overall, the arts and crafts industry continues to trend positively, as consumers continue to seek out do-it-yourself (“DIY”) home projects. In general, it seems consumers have an ongoing interest in crafting. However, the industry remains very competitive, with traditional brick-and-mortar arts and crafts stores facing competition from big box retailers such as Wal-Mart and Target, as well as online players such as etsy.com. The increased competition had caused many retailers to increase promotional activity to drive sales. While lower price points remain important for many consumers, many retailers have been recently focused on improving gross margin, and have been more strategic with the type and level of discounts offered.
The global Arts and Crafts market is valued at 41590 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 54530 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Arts and Crafts volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Arts and Crafts market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Arts and Crafts market is segmented into
Drawing Pen
Paints and Stains
Craft Tools
Others
Segment by Application
Home Use
Commercial Use
Educational Use
Global Arts and Crafts Market: Regional Analysis
The Arts and Crafts market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Arts and Crafts market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Arts and Crafts Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Arts and Crafts market include:
Pilot-Pen
Faber-Castell
Paper Mate
Parker
Pentel
PPG Architectural Finishes
BEHR Process Corporation
Fiskars
Westcott
Mundial
